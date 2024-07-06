Torres (groin) isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
After having to leave Friday's game due to groin tightness, Torres will get a day off Saturday in order to recover. Oswaldo Cabrera will fill in at the keystone and bat eighth.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Managing groin tightness•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Returns to lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Could be back Friday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Riding bench again Thursday•