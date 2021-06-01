Torres is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Torres has struggled at the plate over the last seven games, collecting just three hits (zero XBH) across 24 at-bats. He'll take a seat Tuesday as Gio Urshela slides over to shortstop and DJ LeMahieu mans the hot corner.
