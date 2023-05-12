Torres is in the designated hitter spot and batting leadoff for the Yankees in Friday's game versus the Rays.
Torres has mostly hit fourth or fifth this season, but the Yanks are switching things up in hopes of jumpstarting a slacking offense. Former leadoff hitter Anthony Volpe has moved down to seventh in the batting order. With Torres in the DH spot, Oswaldo Cabrera is handling second base.
