Torres went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Torres took Shohei Ohtani yard in the first inning to record his 10th homer of the season. He's been on a particular power binge of late, slugging five long balls across his last nine starts while also picking up six RBI and seven runs scored. Torres has maintained a .250/.286/.488 line across 176 plate appearances on the campaign.