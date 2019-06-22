Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Slugs 18th homer

Torres went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over Houston.

Torres tacked on two key insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, leaving the yard for the 18th time this season. He's pieced together a .287/.347/.544 slash line with 45 RBI over 71 contests in 2019.

