Torres went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Torres opened the scoring in the first inning Sunday with a two-run, 436-foot homer off Kyle Gibson before adding a two-out double in the seventh. The homer was Torres' first since June 18, as he's now up to 13 longballs on the year. Overall, the 26-year-old second baseman is now slashing .248/.325/.420 with 47 runs scored and 36 RBI across 354 plate appearances on the campaign.