Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Smacks 15th homer
Torres went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run Sunday against the Red Sox.
Torres recorded only one hit but made it count by launching a three-run home run off David Price in the first inning. It was his 15th home run of the season and first since June 19, his longest drought since waiting 12 games to record his first major league home run after being called up April 22. That's an indication of just how well he's played, as is his .552 slugging percentage through 212 at-bats this season.
