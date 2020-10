Torres went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk during Thursday's Game 4 win over Tampa Bay.

The 23-year-old was 2-for-10 with three walks and five strikeouts through the first three games of the series, but he broke out to power the Yankees' offense in Game 4. Torres has a .450/.593/.750 slash line with two homers in 27 plate appearances this postseason.