Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Smashes 37th home run

Torres went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over Toronto.

Torres drove a ball over the left field wall in the sixth inning for his 37th long ball of the season, tying him for third place in the American League. Since the start of August, 17 of his 41 hits have left the yard. The 22-year-old is slashing .286/.347/.549 in 572 plate appearances this season.

