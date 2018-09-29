Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Smashes two-run homer
Torres went 1-for-4 with his 24th home run and two RBI in the Yankees' 8-5 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Torres' fourth inning shot off Eduardo Rodriguez not only lifted the Yankees to a three-run lead, it broke the single-season home run record of 264 previously held by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. Torres now holds a .274 batting average for 2018, along with 24 home runs and 77 RBI.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Scratched due to hip and groin tightness•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Homers in victory•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Knocks in two vs. Detroit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....