Torres went 1-for-4 with his 24th home run and two RBI in the Yankees' 8-5 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Torres' fourth inning shot off Eduardo Rodriguez not only lifted the Yankees to a three-run lead, it broke the single-season home run record of 264 previously held by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. Torres now holds a .274 batting average for 2018, along with 24 home runs and 77 RBI.