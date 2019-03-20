Torres is hitting .278 with three home runs and a pair of doubles through 38 at-bats in Grapefruit League play this spring.

The young infielder emerged as a potent offensive contributor during his rookie season last year when he logged an .820 OPS and launched 24 homers over 484 at-bats and he looks as though he's set to pick up where he left off with a robust .899 OPS during Spring Training. At just 22 years old, he's also an intriguing candidate to take a step forward at the plate as he accumulates more experience at the big-league level.