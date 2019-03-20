Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Solid this spring
Torres is hitting .278 with three home runs and a pair of doubles through 38 at-bats in Grapefruit League play this spring.
The young infielder emerged as a potent offensive contributor during his rookie season last year when he logged an .820 OPS and launched 24 homers over 484 at-bats and he looks as though he's set to pick up where he left off with a robust .899 OPS during Spring Training. At just 22 years old, he's also an intriguing candidate to take a step forward at the plate as he accumulates more experience at the big-league level.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Smashes two-run homer•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Scratched due to hip and groin tightness•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Homers in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...