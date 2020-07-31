Torres (elbow) is starting at shortstop and batting third Friday against the Red Sox.
The 23-year-old was hit by a pitch on the elbow during Thursday's win over the Orioles, but X-rays came back negative and he'll remain in the lineup Friday. Torres is 3-for-15 with one home run, two runs scored and two RBI through five games with all three hits coming during the same contest.
