Torres (elbow) will take the field at second base against Detroit on Friday for the club's Grapefruit League opener.

Though it was expected that Torres would be 100 percent heading into spring games following Tommy John surgery last June, it's a good sign to see him thrust right into the fray for the Yankees' opener. Last week, manager Aaron Boone said that Torres would be a "full go" for Grapefruit League and the 21-year-old stated that he was completely healthy at the beginning of February. Torres will be competing for the starting job at the keystone this spring.