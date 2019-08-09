Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Status for weekend unclear

Torres will take ground balls prior to Friday's game against the Blue Jays to test his core injury, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Torres isn't in the starting nine for Friday's clash, but if he responds well to fielding drills, there's a chance he could return to the lineup at some point over the weekend. Skipper Aaron Boone responded with "we'll see" when asked about his starting second baseman's availability for the remainder of the series.