Torres went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk a run and a stolen base during Tuesday's win over the Angels.

The 24-year-old brought home two runs on a single during the fourth inning, and he notched a stolen base two frames later after hitting another single. Torres entered Tuesday's contest in a 3-for-42 slump, and it was his first run scored since June 10 and first RBI since June 6, spans of 14 and 17 games, respectively.