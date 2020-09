Torres went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Torres got on base for the first time with a walk to open the bottom of the 10th and would later steal second in the inning but did not score. The 23-year-old is hitting .242/.359/.371 with three home runs, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored in 41 games this season.