Torres went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Phillies.

Torres made an early impact, providing the game's first run when he drove in teammate Aaron Judge on a single to left field in the first. The 26-year-old continues to impress, slashing .421/.560/.789 with two home runs and six RBI through 25 plate appearances. With his impressive speed and baserunning maturity, the second baseman has contributed to five of the team's nine stolen bases. His early success this season has been crucial in propelling the Yankees to a strong start.