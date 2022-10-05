Torres (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Torres will close the regular season with five consecutive absences from the lineup while he continues to recover from flu-like symptoms. Fortunately for Torres, the Yankees have secured a bye during the wild-card round, so Torres should be ready to go when New York begins its Division Series matchup Oct. 11.
