Torres (wrist) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Torres received a cortisone shot Monday to address inflammation in his right wrist, and he'll need at least one more day for the injection to take effect and ideally resolve the swelling that he's been experiencing. The Yankees will re-evaluate Torres early Wednesday to see if he's ready to go, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up missing his third consecutive game. Marwin Gonzalez will pick up a start Tuesday while Torres sits.