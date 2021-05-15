Torres (COVID-19) remains positive for the virus and is quarantining in Tampa, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
This update all but guarantees that Torres will not return to the Yankees for Sunday's game against the Orioles. Rather, next week's series in Texas appears to be the best-case scenario for the shortstop's return.
