Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Struggles in field continue
Torres committed his fifth error of the spring during Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against Toronto.
Torres sailed a throw leading off the second inning, though teammate Gerrit Cole retired the next three batters to avoid any damage. Torres is tied for the league lead with five errors in 23 chances in Grapefruit League play but tops the Yankees with six RBI. His shaky spring defense is unlikely to put his Opening Day role in jeopardy but could be a cause for concern if it carries over into the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.