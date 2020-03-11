Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Struggles in field continue

Torres committed his fifth error of the spring during Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against Toronto.

Torres sailed a throw leading off the second inning, though teammate Gerrit Cole retired the next three batters to avoid any damage. Torres is tied for the league lead with five errors in 23 chances in Grapefruit League play but tops the Yankees with six RBI. His shaky spring defense is unlikely to put his Opening Day role in jeopardy but could be a cause for concern if it carries over into the regular season.