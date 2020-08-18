Torres committed two throwing errors and skipped a ball in the dirt during Monday's victory over Boston. He has six errors on the season, most among MLB shortstops.

Torres hasn't shown much with the bat this year -- he's slashing .246/.358/.319 and has hit only one home run -- so his defensive lapses stand out more than when he's making up for them with production at the plate. For now, manager Aaron Boone appears unconcerned with Torres' defense, stating, "I think he's doing well overall. He's had a couple of hiccups game-wise that have dinged him statistically," per the Associated Press. Torres committed 20 errors between second base and shortstop last season, when he also slugged 38 homers and drove in 90 runs.