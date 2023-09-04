Torres went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Torres missed two games with lower-back tightness. He was the only Yankee with multiple hits in this contest. After batting .327 with seven homers over 28 games in August, the second baseman is in a position to end 2023 on a high note. He's at a .272/.340/.465 slash line, 24 long balls, 58 RBI, 75 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 134 contests this year.