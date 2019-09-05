Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Swats 34th homer
Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
The 22-year-old took Lance Lynn deep in the fourth inning for his 34th homer of the year, and 11th in his last 23 games. Torres' power surge has come with a .295/.344/.693 slash line, and the only thing that could stand between him and a 40-HR campaign is how much rest he gets down the stretch to prepare for the playoffs.
