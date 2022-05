Torres went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at second base and hitting seventh, Torres supplied the Yankees with all their offense on the night via a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Ross Stripling and an RBI single in the ninth. Torres may be re-discovering his 2019 form -- over his last 10 games, he's slashing .344/.353/.625 with a double, a triple, two of his three homers on the year, and 10 RBI.