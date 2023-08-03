Torres went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

It's the second baseman's first multi-hit performance since July 17, but Torres has been a steady contributor during that time. Over 27 games since the beginning of July, he's slashing .291/.319/.464 with four of his 16 homers and three of his nine steals on the season.