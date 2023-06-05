Torres went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in 4-1 win against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Though Torres went hitless for the second straight contest, he at least provided something of value to his fantasy managers with a third-inning stolen base. It was his sixth theft of the campaign but his first in nearly two months. Torres began the season with five steals over his first six games but then went 53 games without a theft, getting thrown out four times over that stretch.