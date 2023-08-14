Torres went 0-for-3 with one run scored and three steals in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Torres saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end but managing three stolen bases in a 0-for-3 performance is an impressive and rare feat. Torres stole two bags following a fielder's choice in the fifth, then a third bag following a walk in the seventh. He is up to 12 steals on the year, which is two shy of a career high 14 set in 2021.