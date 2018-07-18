Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes batting practice
Torres (hip) was able to complete a live batting practice session Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Torres reportedly looked sharp during the session, launching multiple home runs in his first at-bats against live pitching since July 4. He's expected to begin a brief minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days and should return from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break. Neil Walker will be relegated to a bench role once Torres is reinstated.
