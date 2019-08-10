Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes on-field BP

Torres (core pain) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays but was able to take batting practice on the field prior to the game, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Torres also took grounders at second base -- something he didn't do Friday. He will sit for a fourth straight game, but it sounds like he could be available off the bench and may be able to rejoin the lineup Sunday. DJ LeMahieu is starting at second base and leading off Saturday.