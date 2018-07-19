Torres (hip) is slated to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Tampa on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees are targeting a return to action July 23 for Torres against the Rays, which would make him an option for activation in the first full week of games after the All-Star break, while effectively ruling him out for the upcoming weekend series against the Mets. Once Torres returns, Neil Walker is expected to return to a backup role.

