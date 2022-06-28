Torres (wrist/ankle) said he expects to return to the Yankees lineup for Thursday's game in Houston, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Torres' departure from his last start Sunday against the Astros was attributed to a mild ankle sprain, but it's an inflamed right wrist that's the greater concern for the infielder at this time. The 25-year-old acknowledged that he's been dealing with a sore wrist for about three weeks, but fortunately, the cortisone shot he received Monday to address the injury already seems to have yielded favorable results. Torres said he'll play catch and perhaps pick up a bat Tuesday, though he'll be out of the lineup against the Athletics for the second day in a row. He's hopeful to play in Wednesday's series finale, but due to the quick turnaround for that game, Thursday's matchup with the Astros looks like a more realistic target for his return.