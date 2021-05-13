The Yankees announced Thursday that Torres will be placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the coronavirus, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Torres becomes the eighth member of the Yankees' traveling party and only player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The diagnosis is especially troubling for Torres, given that he previously contracted the virus last offseason and was fully vaccinated. New York recalled Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a replacement on the active roster for Torres, who will need to complete a quarantine period and test negative before he's cleared to return from the IL.