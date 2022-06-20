Torres went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Toronto.

Torres got started with a solo blast off of Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning. He later added a two-run double in the fifth. Torres has produced three straight multi-hit games, raising his season slash line to .267/.314/.524 with 26 extra-base hits. Since the start of June, he's 16-for-50 (.320) with four home runs in 15 appearances.