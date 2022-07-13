Torres went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a walk in a 4-3 loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

With Aaron Judge getting a day of rest, Torres had a nice night at the plate hitting out of the two-spot. His two doubles give him 18 on the season to go along with a solid .827 OPS. The 25-year-old second baseman has been on a tear lately. Torres came into the game slashing .419/.486/.516 over his first seven games of July.