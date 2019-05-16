Torres went 3-for-8 with three solo home runs as the Yankees swept their doubleheader with the Orioles on Wednesday.

Torres cranked a pair of long balls in a 5-3 victory in the opener of Wednesday's doubleheader, before adding another to help the Yankees to a 3-1 triumph in the nightcap. He missed a game Sunday after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch, but this performance suggests he's clearly no longer bothered by it. Torres is now slashing .290/.325/.510 with eight homers and 20 RBI through 155 at-bats.