Torres went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Astros.

Torres has hits in six straight games, including four multi-hit efforts, going 12-for-22 (.545 average) with two long balls and five extra-base hits in that span. The 26-year-old second-baseman opened the scoring Sunday with an opposite-field homer off Jose Urquidy in the opening inning before driving in another run with a double in the sixth. Torres is now slashing .270/.335/.450 with 18 home runs, 64 runs scored, 48 RBI and nine stolen bases across 468 plate appearances this season.