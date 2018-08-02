Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Turns in two-homer performance
Torres went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and one walk Wednesday against the Orioles.
Torres went deep in the second and ninth innings, but Baltimore would escape with a 7-5 victory. He's gone 6-for-24 with three-extra base hits and seven RBI in seven games since returning from the disabled list. The rookie second baseman is hitting .289 with 17 home runs and 49 RBI through 70 games in the big leagues this season.
