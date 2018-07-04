Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Undergoing MRI on hip
Torres left Wednesday's game with right hip tightness and is undergoing an MRI, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Torres was left out of the starting lineup Tuesday -- though he did come in as a defensive replacement -- and it was clear that he wasn't right during Wednesday's game. He struck out in both of his at-bats and didn't seem comfortable at the plate, so manager Aaron Boone decided to pull the plug and send him in for some tests. Expect an update on the severity of his injury following the MRI.
