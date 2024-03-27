Manager Aaron Boone said Torres will serve as the Yankees' leadoff hitter in Thursday's season opener against the Astros, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees are facing a southpaw (Framber Valdez) in the season opener, but Torres looks like he could be the team's top choice to set the table against both left- and right-handed pitching to begin the season while DJ LeMahieu (wrist) is on the shelf. The leadoff assignment is a nice little boost for Torres' fantasy prospects, even if it might be relatively run atop the lineup. He had a terrific spring, sporting a 1.078 OPS with three home runs and two stolen bases.