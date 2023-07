Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on the Talkin' Yanks podcast that Torres (hip) will be back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.

Torres had to depart Sunday's contest against the Royals due to hip tightness, but it sounds like he's made a full recovery following Monday's off day. The 26-year-old is off to a fantastic start at the plate in the second half, going 14-for-37 with three home runs in his first nine games.