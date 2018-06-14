Torres is set to bat fifth and start at second base against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

With a few regulars in Brett Gardner, Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird out of the lineup against the left-handed Blake Snell, Torres will slide up the batting order and bat out of the five-spot for the third time this season. Manager Aaron Boone enjoys placing Torres ninth in the order to give the club a "second leadoff" hitter, so it's unlikely that this move is anything permanent.