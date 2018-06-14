Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Will hit fifth against Rays
Torres is set to bat fifth and start at second base against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
With a few regulars in Brett Gardner, Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird out of the lineup against the left-handed Blake Snell, Torres will slide up the batting order and bat out of the five-spot for the third time this season. Manager Aaron Boone enjoys placing Torres ninth in the order to give the club a "second leadoff" hitter, so it's unlikely that this move is anything permanent.
