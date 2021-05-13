Torres won't play in Thursday's game against the Rays out of "an abundance of caution" while the MLB and MLBPA joint committee continue to review the results of his COVID-19 tests, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees already have seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their coaching and support staff, but no players have been added to the COVID-19 injured list at this point. New York is hopeful to gain clarity on Torres' situation by the end of the day, which could allow the shortstop to return to action Friday in Baltimore if he confirmed to have tested negative.