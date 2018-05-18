Torres is in the lineup at second base and batting ninth for Friday's game in Kansas City, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Manager Aaron Boone stated that there was a typo on the video board at the stadium, and that Torres was, and is, in the lineup at his normal position for the series opener. Contradictory to previous reports, Ronald Torreyes will be available off the bench instead of manning second base.

