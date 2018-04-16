Torres was named the International League batter of the week Monday, Conor Foley of the Times-Tribune reports.

Torres is off to a blazing start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .385/.405/.564 through his first 10 games. That comes on the heels of a 23-game sample at the same level last season in which he hit .309/.406/.457. There haven't been any reports that a promotion for the 21-year-old is imminent, but he has little left to prove in the minors, and with the deadline to secure an extra year of team control already passed, the Yankees could elect to call him up at any moment.