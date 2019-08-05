Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Won't miss start
Torres (abdomen) will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Monday against Baltimore.
Torres appeared to be nearly a lock to miss Monday's game after being hospitalized with an unspecified core issue Sunday. He'll miss at least one game in the field but is evidently doing well enough to hit, a very positive sign for a Yankees team that has been hit with far more than its fair share of injuries thus far this season.
