Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Won't start Saturday

Manager Aaron Boone stated that although Torres (abdomen) could play Saturday, he won't be in the starting lineup against the Blue Jays, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Torres did some fielding work indoors Friday, and he evidently fared well enough for the Yankees to even consider using him off the bench Saturday. He's been sidelined with a core injury since Tuesday.

