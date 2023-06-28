Hamilton (groin) was activated off the 15-day injured list by the Yankees on Wednesday

Hamilton missed close to six weeks while dealing with a right groin strain. The right-hander was pitching effectively prior to the injury with a 1.23 ERA and 30:9 K:BB over 22 innings in his 16 appearances. He'll be a late-inning option for the New York bullpen now that he's healthy enough to help.