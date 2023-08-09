The Yankees announced that Hamilton will serve as their opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Wednesday is Luis Severino's turn in the rotation, but because the right-hander has struggled in most of his recent outings, manager Aaron Boone will see if Severino fares any better while working behind an opener. Hamilton will be making his second "start" of the season, with his first coming during a July 1 game against the Cardinals in which he worked just one inning. He'll likely be capped at around 1-to-3 innings Wednesday before turning the game over to Severino and the Yankees bullpen.