Hamilton (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

Hamilton will likely need to make a handful of rehab appearances at the Double-A level before having a chance to rejoin the New York bullpen. The right-hander has been out since the middle of May with his right groin strain, and he was pitching effectively with a 1.23 ERA and 30:9 K:BB over 22 innings in his 16 appearances.